 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 8, 2022

Mariners OF channeled ‘The Sandlot’ on game-winning play

April 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert

Jesse Winker reacting after a catch

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is definitely one with the classics.

Winker made a game-winning play in left field during Friday’s game against the Minnesota Twins. In the bottom of the ninth inning with the tying run standing on first base, Twins DH Gary Sanchez lofted a fly ball towards the fence. The ball died on the warning track though, and Winker made a nice catch to seal the 2-1 victory for Seattle.

Even Sanchez thought that it was gone and prematurely flipped his bat.

After the game, Winker was asked by Mariners reporter Shannon Drayer what was going through his head while that ball was in the air. He responded by dropping a reference for the ages to “The Sandlot.”

The All-Star slugger Winker was quoting the famous scene where Smalls proves himself to the local kids by making a catch in left field.

It is unclear if Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez had a hand in dropping the ball right into Winker’s glove during Friday’s game. But Winker is just one of many “Sandlot” aficionados that exist in Major League Baseball today.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus