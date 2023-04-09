Mariners reliever trolled Josh Naylor with rock the baby move

Seattle Mariners reliever Paul Sewald had some fun with Josh Naylor after getting the final out of Saturday night’s game.

Sewald’s Mariners beat Naylor’s Cleveland Guardians 3-2 in the second game of their three-game series Sewald got into a bit of a jam and put two runners on with two outs before facing Naylor.

Sewald was able to get Naylor to ground out to first base to end the game. After covering first base to get the out, Sewald did a “rock the baby” gesture behind Naylor.

Paul Sewald "rocking the baby" at Josh Naylor after getting him out to end the game pic.twitter.com/DoW7Qstfdk — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 9, 2023

That rocking the baby gesture is a way to say that you’re somebody’s father. Naylor did the same celebration in the ALDS last year against the Yankees, which may be where Sewald remembered it from.

Cleveland won two of the three games in the series, but fans may welcome a nice rivalry between the teams centered around those two players.