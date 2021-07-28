Mariners players upset over Kendall Graveman trade

Seattle Mariners players were upset with the front office over a big trade made on Tuesday.

The Mariners traded relief pitchers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Houston Astros for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

The Mariners are 55-46 and in contention for a wild card spot in the American League. But they traded their best reliever to the team that’s leading the AL West.

Mariners players were not happy with the trade, Ryan Divish reported.

Sources said the news of Graveman being traded to the Astros did not go over well in the Mariners clubhouse. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 27, 2021

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto acknowledged the trade disrupted some clubhouse chemistry. However, he says there is a master plan.

Dipoto admitted that he could’ve disrupted some of the clubhouse chemistry and upset some players. But he believes that players will see that they Are trying to improve the team for 2021 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 27, 2021

Dipoto said the trade doesn’t make sense as a stand alone trade but that it will with the succession of moves they want to make. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 27, 2021

Graveman has been outstanding this season, going 4-0 with 10 saves and a 0.82 ERA. Mariners players probably felt they were in playoff contention and are having one of their top players taken away from the team. Not only that, but they’re helping out the team they’re chasing in the standings!