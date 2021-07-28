 Skip to main content
Mariners players upset over Kendall Graveman trade

July 27, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kendall Graveman

Seattle Mariners players were upset with the front office over a big trade made on Tuesday.

The Mariners traded relief pitchers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Houston Astros for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith.

The Mariners are 55-46 and in contention for a wild card spot in the American League. But they traded their best reliever to the team that’s leading the AL West.

Mariners players were not happy with the trade, Ryan Divish reported.

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto acknowledged the trade disrupted some clubhouse chemistry. However, he says there is a master plan.

Graveman has been outstanding this season, going 4-0 with 10 saves and a 0.82 ERA. Mariners players probably felt they were in playoff contention and are having one of their top players taken away from the team. Not only that, but they’re helping out the team they’re chasing in the standings!

