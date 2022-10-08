 Skip to main content
Mariners manager trolls Alek Manoah with ‘pressure’ quote

October 8, 2022
by Larry Brown
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some fun at Alek Manoah’s expense prior to Game 2 of his team’s AL Wild Card Series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Manoah was Toronto’s Game 1 starter on Friday and gave up three runs in the first inning of a 4-0 loss. Prior to the game, Manoah was asked whether he would feel pressure getting the Game 1 start. Manoah dismissed the suggestion by saying “pressure’s something you put in your tires.”

The pressure seemed to get to Manoah though, as he struggled in the first and allowed four runs, taking the loss.

Prior to Game 2 of the series on Saturday, Servais poked some fun at Manoah.

Asked about the pressure Seattle was able to apply to the Jays in Game 1, Servais said “that’s just something you put in tires.”

Ouch.

Maybe Servais should have saved that one until after his team won the series, not with possibly two more to go.

Just as Seattle got out to a 4-0 lead on Toronto in Game 1, the Jays returned the favor by taking a 4-0 lead in Game 2.

