Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday.

Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.

Seattle began the 9th inning with Paul Sewald pitching. Sewald got a groundout, hit a batter and struck out Jose Altuve to bring the Mariners an out away from victory.

But Sewald gave up a 2-out hit to Jeremy Peña to put runners on first and second.

After Sewald allowed the hit, Servais made a pitching change. But he didn’t call on another reliever. Rather, he brought in 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, who has served almost exclusively as a starting pitcher throughout his career.

That was just the second time since 2014 that Robbie Ray has pitched in relief UGH — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 11, 2022

The switch to Ray did not work out. The 31-year-old southpaw allowed a mammoth walk-off 3-run home run to Yordan Alvarez to blow the game.

Ray is a very good starting pitcher, and maybe the guy the Mariners wanted in the game in that spot. But considering some of their other bullpen options like Erik Swanson or Penn Murfee, going to Ray there was a surprise. It didn’t work out.