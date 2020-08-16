Mark Grace likely to be punished for calling ex-wife ‘dingbat’

Mark Grace could be facing some discipline from Marquee Sports for the way he described his ex-wife while telling a story on-air Saturday.

Grace, who played 13 seasons for the Chicago Cubs and was a three-time All-Star, has been joining Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies from his home in Arizona on select Cubs telecasts. During Saturday’s Cubs-Brewers game, Grace shared a humorous story about the time his ex-wife parked in former MLB commissioner Bud Selig’s parking space. Selig was also the owner of the Brewers at the time.

In the story, Grace referred to his ex-wife as a “dingbat” multiple times.

This is why Cubs great Mark Grace is trending pic.twitter.com/5M857OqFfU — tony pierce (@busblog) August 15, 2020

Grace apologized after the game for his choice of words, but that may not be it for him.

The Chicago Tribune’s Paul Sullivan said Grace would be off the broadcast for the next five games. Sullivan also says there is a movement of support to get former Cub Ryne Sandberg involved as a replacement for Grace.

Grace is not new to serving as a broadcaster on baseball games, as he’s worked as a color or studio analyst for the Diamondbacks at various points since 2004. He had a few years away from that job after being placed on leave following a second DUI arrest in 2012.