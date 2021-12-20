Report: Athletics to hire Mark Kotsay as new manager

The Oakland Athletics reportedly have made a decision on their next manager, and they have chosen someone who knows the organization well.

The Athletics will hire third base coach Mark Kotsay as their new manager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. The 46-year-old will replace Bob Melvin, who left to manage the San Diego Padres.

Oakland looks to be leaning into organizational knowledge and continuity over experience here. Kotsay has never managed before, but he has been the bench coach and third base coach for the organization in the past. He also played for the team from 2004 to 2007.

Kotsay’s name came up fairly early in Oakland’s search process, so the hire doesn’t necessarily come as a huge surprise.

Photo: Aug 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oakland Athletics third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) walks on the field in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports