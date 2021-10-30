Athletics could hire Moneyball-era player as their next manager?

The Oakland Athletics could be throwing it back to the mid-2000s with their next manager hire.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Friday that former Athletic Mark Kotsay will be in the mix for Oakland’s managing job. The team is looking for a candidate to replace longtime manager Bob Melvin, who left this week to take the same position with the San Diego Padres.

Kotsay played for the A’s during their Moneyball era, logging four seasons with them from 2004 to 2007. He returned to the team in 2016 as a bench coach and currently serves as their third-base coach.

The A’s may be likelier to hire this more experienced choice as their skipper. But if they are looking to go with a younger candidate to replace Melvin, the 45-year-old Kotsay will be a strong in-house option.

Photo: Aug 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Oakland Athletics third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) walks on the field in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports