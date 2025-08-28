Former MLB All-Star announces he is running for U.S. Congress

Former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Mark Teixeira has announced a run for political office.

Teixeira has launched a campaign for Texas’ 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House. The 45-year-old is hoping to fill Chip Roy’s seat after Roy announced he will run for Texas Attorney General rather than seeking re-election.

Teixeira is running as a Republican and has vowed to “defend President Trump’s America First agenda.”

“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” a statement from Teixeira’s campaign read. “It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty.”

Big news: I’m ready to go!



As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great.



It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families,… pic.twitter.com/bVb6j9qP6i — Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) August 28, 2025

Teixeira played 14 seasons in the majors for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The former first baseman was named an All-Star three times and won five Gold Glove Awards. Teixeira led the American League in home runs and RBI in 2009, which was the year he won a World Series with the Yankees.

Teixeira last played in 2016. He served as the hitting coach for the National League team in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.