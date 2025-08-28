Former MLB All-Star announces he is running for U.S. Congress

Former MLB All-Star and World Series champion Mark Teixeira has announced a run for political office.
Teixeira has launched a campaign for Texas’ 21st Congressional District in the U.S. House. The 45-year-old is hoping to fill Chip Roy’s seat after Roy announced he will run for Texas Attorney General rather than seeking re-election.
Teixeira is running as a Republican and has vowed to “defend President Trump’s America First agenda.”
“As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional,” a statement from Teixeira’s campaign read. “It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty.”
Big news: I’m ready to go!— Mark Teixeira (@teixeiramark25) August 28, 2025
As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great.
It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families,… pic.twitter.com/bVb6j9qP6i
Teixeira played 14 seasons in the majors for the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees. The former first baseman was named an All-Star three times and won five Gold Glove Awards. Teixeira led the American League in home runs and RBI in 2009, which was the year he won a World Series with the Yankees.
Teixeira last played in 2016. He served as the hitting coach for the National League team in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game.