Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club.

The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season.

“Don Mattingly told me today he is ‘non-committal’ on returning to manage Miami in 2023,” Mish tweeted. “Likes working with GM Kim Ng & ownership. Doesn’t want to be somewhere he’s not wanted.”

NEW : Don Mattingly told me today he is “non-committal” on returning to manage Miami in 2023. Likes working with GM Kim Ng & ownership. Doesn’t want to be somewhere he’s not wanted. More candid details in @HeraldSports tomorrow. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 3, 2022

The Marlins exercised Mattingly’s mutual option for the 2022 season in July 2021, but have yet to make a decision regarding his future past this season.

Miami sits at 47-57 and 18.5 games back of the division-leading New York Mets. After getting off to a 12-8 start in April, Miami has gone 35-49 and is 8.5 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot.

Aside from their record, team chemistry may have been an issue earlier in the season. In a closed-door team meeting in June, star second baseman Jazz Chisholm was the subject of criticism from teammates for his passionate playing style.

The Marlins have struggled for a majority of Mattingly’s tenure there. After a couple of competitive seasons of 79 and 77 wins in 2016 and 2017, Miami lost 98 games in 2018 and 105 in 2019. The team did not do Mattingly any favors by trading away Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto during that span. After making the playoffs with a 31-29 record in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Marlins lost 95 games in 2021.

Mattingly had much more success managing the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15, winning three straight N.L. West division titles and amassing a 446-363 record.

After seven seasons and little success to show for it, perhaps Mattingly sees the writing on the wall.