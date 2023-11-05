Marlins reportedly hire current American League GM to lead their front office

The Miami Marlins have landed their replacement for Kim Ng.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Sunday that Rays general manager Peter Bendix has informed team staffers that he is leaving the organization to join the Marlins. Rosenthal reported earlier in the day that Bendix had emerged as the leading candidate to be Miami’s new president of baseball operations.

The Marlins were looking for a new front office head after Ng, their former general manager, surprisingly resigned just weeks after Miami clinched a playoff spot. Ng reportedly had disagreements with Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman, who wanted to bring in a new front office No. 1 over Ng.

Bendix, still just 38, began as an intern with the Rays in 2009 and ascended to vice president in 2019 before becoming their general manager after the 2021 season. He helped Tampa Bay continue their strong run of the last half-decade, including a 99-win regular season in 2023.

The hire of Bendix helps fulfill Sherman’s reported vision for the Marlins to emulate the success of their in-state counterpart Rays. But it remains to be seen how well Bendix will work with Miami manager Skip Schumaker, who was reportedly peeved by the Ng exit.