Marlins manager Skip Schumaker angry with team over GM drama?

Despite advancing to the playoffs as a rookie manager this season, all does not sound well for Skip Schumaker.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports Thursday that the Miami Marlins manager Schumaker is “upset” over general manager Kim Ng being forced out by the team. Heyman even hinted at doubts over Schumaker’s future in Miami by noting that the San Diego Padres, who are currently looking for a new manager, “loved” Schumaker when he coached there (from 2018-21). But Heyman says that industry people don’t see it as likely that the Marlins would let Schumaker leave.

Just over a week ago, the surprising news broke that Ng, Miami’s GM since 2021 and the one who hired Schumaker, had suddenly resigned. Reports indicated that the Marlins intended to hire a new president of baseball operations over Ng, the first female GM in MLB history and one who did well to construct Miami into a playoff team less than three years after taking over. Rather than agreeing to go down to No. 2 in the front office, Ng chose to step down instead (saying in a subsequent statement that she was no longer seeing eye-to-eye with Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman).

As for Schumaker, he impressed as a rookie manager this season by leading the Marlins to an 84-78 record and an NL Wild Card spot (after they posted back-to-back sub-70-win seasons before Schumaker arrived). His contract with Miami runs through the 2024 campaign (with a club option for 2025), but the relationship between the two sides may quickly be deteriorating.