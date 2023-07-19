Marlins third base coach suffers freak injury after being hit by line drive

Miami Marlins third base coach Jody Reed will be unable to handle his duties for the foreseeable future after suffering a freak injury in Wednesday’s game.

According to Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, Reed broke his leg early in the game when he was hit by a line drive foul ball. Schumaker confirmed that the Marlins would need a temporary replacement for Reed.

Marlins Manager Skip Schumaker says Third Base Coach Jody Reed broke his leg today. He took a line drive foul ball off of it during the game. He will be out and Miami will have to replace him. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 19, 2023

The 60-year-old Reed had an 11-year MLB career, including several good years with the Boston Red Sox in the early 1990s. He is in his first season as the Marlins’ third base coach and infield instructor.

The third base coach breaking his leg essentially sums up how things are going for the Marlins right now. The team looked like a contender coming out of the All-Star break, but were swept Wednesday by the St. Louis Cardinals and have now lost six in a row.