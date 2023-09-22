 Skip to main content
Marlins’ playoff hopes take big hit with major injury

September 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Miami Marlins logo

May 2, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Gloves sit lined up in the Miami Marlins dugout against the Atlanta Braves before the game at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins enter play Friday just a half-game out of the final NL Wild Card spot, but their task will be a lot tougher due to a key injury.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara is unlikely to pitch again in 2023, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Alcantara was pushing to return after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain earlier in September, but experienced forearm tightness after a rehab appearance on Thursday.

Alcantara has not quite been as good in 2023 as he was in 2022, but he was still the Marlins’ best and most reliable pitcher. After a poor first half, he righted the ship in the second half with a 3.20 ERA in his last 10 starts. He has not pitched in the majors since Sept. 3 due to his injury.

The Marlins have been in contention all year and have made a real effort to claim one of the NL Wild Card spots. However, their trade deadline moves have not all worked out, and now injuries are hitting at a bad time.

