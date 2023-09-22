Marlins’ playoff hopes take big hit with major injury

The Miami Marlins enter play Friday just a half-game out of the final NL Wild Card spot, but their task will be a lot tougher due to a key injury.

Reigning NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara is unlikely to pitch again in 2023, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Alcantara was pushing to return after being diagnosed with a UCL sprain earlier in September, but experienced forearm tightness after a rehab appearance on Thursday.

Forearm tightness after last night’s minor league appearance. Clearly will not pitch again this season. https://t.co/RoxK8WWSOu — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) September 22, 2023

Alcantara has not quite been as good in 2023 as he was in 2022, but he was still the Marlins’ best and most reliable pitcher. After a poor first half, he righted the ship in the second half with a 3.20 ERA in his last 10 starts. He has not pitched in the majors since Sept. 3 due to his injury.

The Marlins have been in contention all year and have made a real effort to claim one of the NL Wild Card spots. However, their trade deadline moves have not all worked out, and now injuries are hitting at a bad time.