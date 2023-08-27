Marlins remove big trade deadline acquisition from closer’s role

The Miami Marlins have gone in the wrong direction since the trade deadline, in part because one of their key additions simply has not performed for them.

The Marlins are removing David Robertson from the closer role effective immediately, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The move comes a day after Robertson blew a save against the Washington Nationals by allowing two runs in the ninth inning.

Marlins are removing David Robertson from the closer’s role per sources. Tanner Scott would seem to be the most likely option moving forward. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 27, 2023

Robertson was one of the first players dealt by the New York Mets when the team decided to sell in late July. He had been solid there, posting a 2.05 ERA in 40 appearances, so it certainly looked like a strong addition from the Marlins’ perspective.

To say the move has not worked out would be an understatement. After blowing a save Saturday, Robertson has a 7.20 ERA with the Marlins in 10 appearances. The Marlins, meanwhile, entered play Sunday just 8-15 in the month of August. They tried for something bold, and it has not worked out in any respect.