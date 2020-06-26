Report: Marlins may keep top pick Max Meyer with MLB camp team

One of the top picks in this month’s MLB Draft may end up going straight to the majors.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Miami Marlins are considering putting No. 3 pick Max Meyer in their 60-man camp team with a view of possibly having him play at the MLB level as soon as this season.

Marlins are strongly considering and even likely to include No. 3 overall pick Max Meyer, flame-throwing U. of Minnesota RHP, in their 60-player pool at camp. assuming he signs. He is very close to a deal. They believe he could be quick to the majors. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 26, 2020

Meyer certainly seems poised for a quick rise. The 21-year-old dominated in college at Minnesota, and while his senior season was cut short, he struck out 46 in 27.2 innings. He has a fastball that’s been known to hit 100 MPH and an above-average slider. With that arsenal, it’s no shock that the Marlins may fast-track him.

The MLB Draft was very heavy on college talent this year, Meyer included. That could mean a lot more 2020 draftees make it to MLB much more quickly than usual.