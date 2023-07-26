Marlins trade for former All-Star pitcher

The Miami Marlins are gunning for that Wild Card spot.

Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reported on Wednesday that the Marlins have acquired veteran reliever Jorge Lopez in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Miami is sending back fellow reliever Dylan Floro in a righty-for-righty swap.

Lopez was an All-Star in 2022 but struggled this season as a Twin with a 5.09 ERA in 37 total relief appearances. Still, he has a strong pitch arsenal and a bit more upside than Floro (who hasn’t been impressive either with a 4.54 ERA in 2023).

The move for the Marlins, who are very much in the Wild Card hunt at 55-48, gives them an experienced setup option behind closer AJ Puk. That may not be the only buying Miami does either as they have recently been linked to a big-name slugger as well.