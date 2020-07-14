Masahiro Tanaka says he has watched video of line drive to head ‘many times’

Masahiro Tanaka appears to have some sort of a sense of humor about a Giancarlo Stanton line drive hitting him in the head.

The New York Yankees pitcher was part of a scary incident ten days ago when he was hit in the head by a liner during a simulated game. Tanaka was briefly hospitalized, but said Tuesday he has not experienced any concussion symptoms since being discharged from the hospital.

He also said, while laughing, that he’s watched video of the incident “many times.”

Laughing, Masahiro Tanaka said that he has watched the video of himself getting hit by Giancarlo Stanton's liner "many times." — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 14, 2020

It’s probably a lot easier to laugh off an event like that if you seem to avoid any long-term harm from it. Hopefully it stays that way for Tanaka, who seems to have shaken the whole thing off rather easily.

The 31-year-old posted a 4.45 ERA in 31 starts last season, good enough for his second career All-Star appearance.