Mascots will be allowed for MLB season

MLB will have numerous health and safety-related precautions in place for the shortened 2020 season. But fear not, mascots will still be part of the games even if there won’t be fans.

Wall Street Journal baseball reporter Jared Diamond says that mascots will be allowed at ballparks during games this year, but not on the field or in other restricted areas.

— Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) June 24, 2020

It’s difficult to imagine what exactly the mascots will be doing if they can’t be on the field and there won’t be fans, but they’re creative enough to come up with some form of entertainment. TV cameras shouldn’t have any issue locating them.

On Tuesday, the MLB Players Association agreed to report by July 1 for a shortened 2020 MLB season featuring 60 regular season games.