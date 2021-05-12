 Skip to main content
Matt Harvey was ‘holding back tears’ during ovation from Mets fans

May 12, 2021
by Grey Papke

Matt Harvey

Matt Harvey admitted that the reception he received from New York Mets fans as he took the mound Wednesday made him emotional.

The former Mets ace, now with the Baltimore Orioles, pitched at Citi Field for the first time since leaving New York in 2018. He received a rousing ovation from the fans, and he indicated that it hadn’t really been expected.

Harvey had some incredible years for the Mets, culminating in his gem in Game 5 of the 2015 World Series that ultimately fell apart in the ninth inning. He was never the same after that, and his last years with the team were highlighted by his off-field drama.

It’s possible that the reception may have thrown Harvey off, as he gave up seven runs in 4.1 innings. In the end, it might be worth it just for the closure to his tenure there.

