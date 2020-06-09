Report: Matt Harvey has interest from teams in Korea and Japan

It certainly sounds like Matt Harvey’s next career move might be overseas.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Harvey is receiving interest from teams in both Korea and Japan, though nothing appears imminent at this time.

Even before the league shut down, there appeared to be little MLB interest in Harvey. That’s not a surprise after he put up a 7.09 ERA in 59.2 innings last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Though he’s only 31, Harvey clearly just doesn’t have ace stuff anymore, and MLB teams have come to terms with that.

As far as Korea goes, it appears that interest might be mutual. It would be an interesting destination for the former New York Mets star, though due to roster limitations, a spot would have to open up first.