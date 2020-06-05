Matt Harvey reportedly has interest in pitching in KBO

Matt Harvey still wants to play professional baseball, and the former New York Mets star may be on his way to continuing his career overseas.

Korean Baseball Organization insider Daniel Kim reported on Thursday night that Harvey’s representatives have been reaching out to KBO teams to gauge their interest in signing the right-hander. Joel Sherman of the New York Post confirmed the report, noting that Harvey’s agent Scott Boras has been in contact with KBO teams.

Can confirm this report that KBO teams have been in touch with Boras Corp about Harvey, who has been throwing bullpens regularly to try to stay in shape for opportunities. https://t.co/ewK1Jpiu6e — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 5, 2020

Jason Lee, another Korean sports reporter, added that Harvey is one of at least three former MLB All-Stars who are exploring the possibility of playing in the KBO.

Harvey finished the 2019 season pitching in Triple-A with the Oakland A’s organization. He has dealt with a variety of injuries over the years and even tried to hide one at one point. His last MLB action came with the Los Angeles Angels last season, when he started 12 games and had a whopping 7.09 ERA.

Harvey is still just 31, but the odds are stacked against him. The KBO resumed play on May 5 after being delayed due to the pandemic, so he could pitch immediately if he signed with a team in Korea.