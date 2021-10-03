Max Muncy leaves Dodgers game with left arm injury after collision

The Los Angeles Dodgers suffered a serious injury issue on Sunday during the final day of the regular season.

Max Muncy was playing first base against the Milwaukee Brewers. Jace Peterson was batting in the top of the third and hit a swinging bunt back to Walker Buehler. Buehler fielded it and threw to Muncy at first, but the throw was in the baseline, causing Muncy to reach where Peterson was running.

Peterson ran into Muncy’s left arm, causing the first baseman immediate pain.

Every first baseman's worst nightmare. Hope Max Muncy is alright. pic.twitter.com/caYcEdE7cz — Justin Groc (@justgroc) October 3, 2021

Muncy was on the ground immediately screaming in pain. He was replace at first by Albert Pujols.

Muncy is one of the Dodgers’ biggest bats. He has 36 home runs and 94 RBIs this season, with a .897 OPS.