Max Scherzer clarifies nature of arm issue

Max Scherzer’s arm issue will prevent him from pitching on Saturday as the Los Angeles Dodgers look to avoid elimination in the NLCS. Now he is clarifying what exactly he is dealing with right now.

The Dodgers righty addressed the condition of his arm prior to Game 6 against the Atlanta Braves.

“My arm has been locked up the past couple days,” said Scherzer, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “I got to day four [after the start] and it felt like day one.

“This isn’t a true injury,” Scherzer added. “It’s just muscle fatigue.”

Scherzer also said that he felt as if he turned a corner on Saturday and that he could start in a Game 7.

The 37-year-old Scherzer pitched in Game 2 of the NLCS series last Sunday, lasting just 4.1 innings in a 5-4 Dodgers defeat. Afterwards, Scherzer made some concerning comments about his arm. He had pitched in relief to close out the team’s NLDS series against San Francisco three days prior to that.

The Dodgers will instead turn to Walker Buehler on short rest to start Game 6 as they trail in the series 3-2. While it is unclear how much a single extra day of rest will benefit Scherzer at this point, he seems to be trending in the right direction for a Game 7 if the Dodgers can get there.

Aug 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks towards the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports