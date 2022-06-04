Max Scherzer issues statement to dismiss dog bite report

There is some extra context around the unusual injury Max Scherzer suffered earlier this week.

Reports emerged Saturday that Scherzer hurt his non-pitching hand when it was bitten by one of his dogs, though the injury is not considered serious. In response, Scherzer issued a statement explaining the situation.

The Mets ace said his dog Rafi hurt her leg while running, and that Scherzer had gone to try to calm her. When Scherzer did so, Rafi bit him on the right hand. Scherzer dismissed the injury as minor, as he needed to take only one day off from throwing, and said the bite was “literally a non story.”

Initial reports said Scherzer was bit on his non-throwing hand, but that was not the case. As Scherzer notes, however, there will be no impact on his rehab from an oblique strain, regardless of which hand it was.

Scherzer and his wife Erica actually have four adopted dogs, as he revealed last year. Rafi was adopted in 2015, just after Scherzer signed with the Washington Nationals.