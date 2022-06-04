Max Scherzer suffers bizarre dog bite injury

New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is already rehabbing one injury, and he has added another, weirder issue to his collection.

Scherzer, currently on the IL with an oblique strain, suffered a hand injury recently when he was bitten by one of his dogs, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. The bite occurred on Scherzer’s left non-pitching hand, and is not considered likely to keep him on the shelf any longer than he already was.

Dog bites can be serious, as Tom Brady can attest to. Fortunately, it sounds like the issue isn’t significant and will not cause Scherzer any issues beyond what he was already dealing with.

Remarkably, this might not be the weirdest injury to happen to the Mets this week.