Max Scherzer has funny quote about Shohei Ohtani’s hitting ability

Max Scherzer will start opposite Shohei Ohtani in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but only one of the two pitchers will also be batting leadoff for his team. Hint: It’s not Scherzer.

Ohtani made history this year by becoming the first player to be named an All-Star as both a pitcher and a position player. Scherzer was asked on Monday about Ohtani’s two-way ability, and he responded with some self-deprecation.

“It would be awesome if I could hit. Right now, I’m 0-for-the-first-half,” Scherzer said, via MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Scherzer pitches in the National League, so he gets some opportunities at the plate. As he said, he doesn’t do anything with them. The Washington Nationals ace is 0-for-30 this year and has not reached base. He did have 10 hits last season and has a home run on his resume, but he’s a long way off from being able to do what Ohtani does.

Ohtani is such a rare talent that MLB had to tweak an All-Star Game rule to allow him to properly showcase his skills at the Midsummer Classic. Most pitchers hit like Scherzer, which is what makes Ohtani so incredible.