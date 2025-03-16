Savannah Bananas sell out NFL stadium

The Savannah Bananas have gotten so popular in recent years that they have been able to sell out MLB stadiums, and they are not stopping there.

The Bananas and their touring partner, the Savannah Party Animals, played on Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. That marked the first time that the teams ever played in an NFL stadium, and it would be an understatement to say the new venture was a success.

A sold-out crowd of around 65,000 fans attended the game. Had you not known what event was being held, it could have easily been confused for a big NFL matchup.

The Savannah Bananas have sold out Raymond James Stadium (home of the Buccaneers) and are playing in front of 65,000 people



The game was the 225th in Bananas history, so they celebrated the big milestone with a bang.

The Bananas have essentially become the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. They are known for putting on a family-friendly show, but they also have some incredible talent on the field. Bananas and Party Animals players have made some of the most acrobatic catches you will ever see.

One thing is for certain — the demand for Banana Ball has consistently been exceeding the supply.