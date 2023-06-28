 Skip to main content
Would Max Scherzer be open to trade from Mets?

June 28, 2023
by Grey Papke
Max Scherzer looking on

Oct 17, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) has his glove and hat inspected between innings against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in game two of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have been a huge disappointment this season, and the situation is bad enough that some are asking whether they might turn into trade deadline sellers. If that does happen, one marquee name may be most likely to be moved.

Mets starter Max Scherzer would consider waiving his no-trade clause for the right situation, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The 38-year-old is eager to win another championship, and that may present both him and the Mets with trade opportunities.

Scherzer could opt out of his contract at the end of this season. He is making over $43 million annually, so any team that might be interested in acquiring him would have to pay up or hope the Mets are willing to take on some salary.

There are no real indications that the Mets are considering selling, at least not this drastically. However, another poor month could force them to pivot at the trade deadline. Things certainly have not been improving lately. If anything, they are getting worse.

Scherzer has not quite been his traditionally dominant self so far this season, though his underlying numbers are fine. The veteran is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 13 starts.

