#pounditSunday, November 28, 2021

Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets

November 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

The New York Mets may be poised to land one of the biggest free agents on the market.

Reports throughout Sunday evening suggested the Mets were swooping in on the Max Scherzer sweepstakes. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi took things further by saying the Mets were close to finalizing a multi-year deal for the ace.

Scherzer pitched at a Cy Young level last season and is still an extremely valuable weapon. But at 37, teams likely are reluctant to give him too long-term of a deal.

If needed, the Mets could reportedly give Scherzer a four-year deal to secure his services.

Scherzer went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA after being traded to the Dodgers. He is still very much a coveted asset.

If the Mets add Scherzer, that would give them a stout free agent class that also includes Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.

