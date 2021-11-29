Max Scherzer close to signing with Mets

The New York Mets may be poised to land one of the biggest free agents on the market.

Reports throughout Sunday evening suggested the Mets were swooping in on the Max Scherzer sweepstakes. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi took things further by saying the Mets were close to finalizing a multi-year deal for the ace.

Max Scherzer and the #Mets are close to finalizing a multiyear deal, source confirms. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 29, 2021

Scherzer pitched at a Cy Young level last season and is still an extremely valuable weapon. But at 37, teams likely are reluctant to give him too long-term of a deal.

If needed, the Mets could reportedly give Scherzer a four-year deal to secure his services.

The #Mets are making progress with Max Scherzer. Have not heard it is final. Deal might be for as much as 4 years if it gets done. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 29, 2021

Scherzer went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA last season. He was 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA after being traded to the Dodgers. He is still very much a coveted asset.

If the Mets add Scherzer, that would give them a stout free agent class that also includes Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar.

Photo: Aug 10, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks towards the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports