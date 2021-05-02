Max Scherzer’s wife went into labor after he threw complete game

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer had an incredibly busy Sunday by any standard.

Scherzer pitched Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, and he was his typically effective self. He needed a modest 106 pitches to throw a complete game, giving up five hits, walking none, and striking out nine. He took a shutout into the ninth, though an Isan Diaz solo home run ruined that bid.

Somehow, this probably won’t end up being the highlight of Scherzer’s day. The pitcher had to bolt the ballpark immediately after his start as his wife Erica had gone into labor.

After throwing a complete game, Max Scherzer is quickly leaving Nats Park. His wife is in labor. What a day. — Jessica Camerato (@JessicaCamerato) May 2, 2021

No wonder Scherzer blew through Sunday’s game in just over two-and-a-half hours. Had the game gone too much longer, we might have seen scenes like this in the Washington dugout.

Scherzer and his wife have two daughters, and congratulations are in order as they prepare to welcome their third child.