Mets acquire former All-Star infielder in trade

The New York Mets have added a big power bat to bolster their lineup for the second half of the season.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman on Friday was the first to report that the Mets acquired first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Mets are trading pitcher Colin Holderman to Pittsburgh for Vogelbach.

Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the team had discussed a trade with the Pirates for Vogelbach. The 29-year-old is under control through the 2024 season and making $1 million this year.

In 75 games entering Friday, Vogelbach was hitting .228 with 12 home runs and 34 RBI. He was an All-Star with Seattle in 2019 when he clubbed 30 homers, though he batted just .208.

The Mets were looking to upgrade their designated hitter spot after failing to get production out of that spot this season. New York entered Friday with the 17th-most home runs in MLB (92), and has seen both Dom Smith (hitting .194 with no home runs) and J.D. Davis (hitting .234 with three homers) struggle at the plate.

Smith and Davis have a combined 36 RBI on the season. New York did have reported interest in another veteran slugger earlier this season.

In 15 games with the Mets this season, Holderman was 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts to seven walks.

With billionaire owner Steve Cohen having an apparent willingness to spare no expense to improve the roster, the Mets are likely far from done with making moves ahead of the trade deadline.