Mets All-Star suffers concerning injury during his season debut

What appeared to be a routine out Friday proved costly for the New York Mets and the team’s starting pitcher Kodai Senga.

Senga was making his 2024 season debut against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. The right-hander had dealt with a serious right shoulder injury throughout the first half of the season.

The 2023 All-Star looked to be in midseason form through the first five innings. Senga recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just two hits and two earned runs.

But disaster struck on a routine pop-up to start the top of the 6th. As Senga ran to cover first base, he took an awkward step and immediately crumpled to the infield grass. The 31-year-old was seen grimacing in pain as he grabbed at his left calf.

Kodai Senga walked off the field under his own power after what appeared to be a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/bimsVYE3wP — SNY (@SNYtv) July 27, 2024

The Mets, who held an 8-2 lead at that point, pulled Senga after he threw 73 pitches. The home team held on without their starter for an 8-4 win.

The Mets called the injury a “left calf strain.”

RHP Kodai Senga left today's game with a left calf strain. — New York Mets (@Mets) July 27, 2024

Senga had a stellar rookie campaign for the Mets last season. The Japanese pitcher had a 2.98 ERA and a WHIP of 1.22 across 29 starts. He earned an All-Star nod, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, and even received a few votes for the NL Cy Young Award.