Mets-Braves contest gets heated after hard collision in extras

The scene at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. got spicy late into Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

The Mets-Braves contest went into extra innings with the score tied 2-2. Ramon Laureano was the ghost runner for the Braves in the top of the 10th.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia got Laureano to third on a sacrifice bunt. Atlanta tried to double down on the bunt with a suicide squeeze attempt on the very next pitch.

However, the Mets read the Braves’ plans perfectly. Mets reliever Phil Maton pitched out to catcher Francisco Alvarez, who had Laureano dead to rights in between third and home. Rather than go down peacefully, Laureano ended up lowering his shoulder and ramming into Alvarez. The Mets catcher took exception.

Braves got caught attempting a suicide squeeze and Francisco Alvarez didn’t appreciate the shoulder bump from Ramon Laureano pic.twitter.com/6EgZ0azzOJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2024

Laureano looked more like a running back trying to break a tackle than a baserunner attempting to elude a tag.

The Braves outfielder’s inability to slow down came back to haunt him a half-inning later. With two outs and two runners on base, Mets infielder Jeff McNeil sliced an 87-mph curveball down the right field line. Laureano overran the ball and the Mets won 3-2.

RAMON LAUREANO OVERRUNS IT AND THE METS WIN IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CVFtfC4BLq — SNY (@SNYtv) July 26, 2024

The baseball gods have seemingly smiled upon Alvarez and the Mets of late. The team has won its last four games, including back-to-back against their rival New York Yankees.