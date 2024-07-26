 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 25, 2024

Mets-Braves contest gets heated after hard collision in extras

July 25, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Ramon Laureano and Francisco Alvarez get into it during Mets-Braves game

The scene at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. got spicy late into Thursday’s game between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.

The Mets-Braves contest went into extra innings with the score tied 2-2. Ramon Laureano was the ghost runner for the Braves in the top of the 10th.

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia got Laureano to third on a sacrifice bunt. Atlanta tried to double down on the bunt with a suicide squeeze attempt on the very next pitch.

However, the Mets read the Braves’ plans perfectly. Mets reliever Phil Maton pitched out to catcher Francisco Alvarez, who had Laureano dead to rights in between third and home. Rather than go down peacefully, Laureano ended up lowering his shoulder and ramming into Alvarez. The Mets catcher took exception.

Laureano looked more like a running back trying to break a tackle than a baserunner attempting to elude a tag.

The Braves outfielder’s inability to slow down came back to haunt him a half-inning later. With two outs and two runners on base, Mets infielder Jeff McNeil sliced an 87-mph curveball down the right field line. Laureano overran the ball and the Mets won 3-2.

The baseball gods have seemingly smiled upon Alvarez and the Mets of late. The team has won its last four games, including back-to-back against their rival New York Yankees.

Article Tags

Atlanta BravesFrancisco AlvarezNew York MetsRamon Laureano
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus