 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 29, 2023

Mets have risky plan for closer role following Edwin Diaz injury

March 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Edwin Diaz fired up

Aug 25, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after recording a strike out to during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are facing an unexpected problem after closer Edwin Diaz’s season-ending WBC injury, and manager Buck Showalter is planning to address it in a risky way.

Showalter said Wednesday that the team does not plan to formally name a closer in Diaz’s absence. The manager said multiple pitchers could fill the role, though he did single out David Robertson as the most experienced option.

Showalter does say it is possible that one reliever gets the bulk of the save chances. Robertson probably has the first shot at it, having tallied 157 saves over his career.

Nobody is expecting any of the Mets’ options to be quite as dominant as Diaz was in 2022. The risk, however, is that added uncertainty could lead to inconsistency in the back of the bullpen. Showalter’s unspoken hope is probably that Robertson simply makes the job his own so the bullpen can settle into comfortable roles.

Diaz will miss all of 2023 after suffering a serious knee injury while celebrating a WBC win.

Article Tags

Buck ShowalterEdwin DiazNew York Mets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus