Edwin Diaz to miss entire 2023 season after WBC celebration injury

March 16, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Edwin Diaz fired up

Aug 25, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) reacts after recording a strike out to during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after he suffered an injury at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday.

The Mets announced on Thursday that Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon and will undergo surgery. The right-hander will likely be sidelined for all of 2023.

Diaz struck out the side to close out Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over rival Dominican Republic. Puerto Rico had a huge celebration after Diaz struck out Teoscar Hernandez to win the game, which allowed them to advance to the knockout round.

During the celebration, Diaz suffered a leg injury. He was helped to the dugout by teammates and later taken away in a wheelchair.

It is bad enough luck for Diaz and the Mets to have the reliever suffer a season-ending injury during the WBC, let alone doing so while celebrating. Unfortunately, that is not the first time we have seen a player suffer a significant injury during a situation like that.

Diaz was absolutely lights out for the Mets last season. He went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 62 innings. Diaz signed a 5-year, $102 million deal in November.

