Report: Mets looked into bringing ex-manager onto coaching staff

The New York Mets tried to beef up their coaching staff with someone who very briefly served as the team’s manager, according to a report.

The Mets asked longtime outfielder Carlos Beltran if he had any interest in joining the team’s staff, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Beltran indicated that was not the type of role he was looking for, and the team moved on.

Beltran’s previous history with the Mets makes this quite interesting. Beltran was hired as the team’s manager in November 2019. Just over two months later, however, he was forced to resign over his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, and never actually managed a game for the team.

Buck Showalter is firmly entrenched as the Mets’ manager, but the organization clearly still has a lot of respect for Beltran, who played for the team from 2005 to 2011. It also suggests that many decision-makers have moved on from the Astros scandal, but there was plenty of evidence for that already.