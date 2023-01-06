Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks

More than two weeks after initially agreeing on a contract, the New York Mets and Carlos Correa still have not finalized an agreement. This, apparently, is starting to get on the Mets’ nerves.

The Mets are growing increasingly frustrated with the progress of Correa talks and have at least given some thought to walking away from the 12-year, $315 million deal entirely, according to Andy Martino of SNY. However, Martino’s source still believes the two sides will ultimately come to some sort of agreement.

The news comes on the same day as Betsy Helfand of the Pioneer Press reported that the Minnesota Twins have had some recent discussions about Correa with agent Scott Boras.

While it is not clear what has increased tensions between the two sides, it is clear that the good feeling about the initial agreement has evaporated. The Mets identified an issue in Correa’s physical and are apparently seeking protections in contract language, but the two sides have not been able to come to an agreement.

The Mets hold plenty of leverage, but could face one major issue if the deal falls through. A resolution appears to be getting closer either way, but uncertainty is creeping into the talks.