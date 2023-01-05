Report: Mets want 1 thing in Carlos Correa negotiations

The New York Mets are still progressing toward the conclusion of negotiations with Carlos Correa after issues arose during his physical, and they are apparently seeking one specific concession as they try to seal the deal.

The Mets continue to negotiate with Correa’s camp and optimism remains that the two sides will reach a deal, according to Jon Heyman and Greg Joyce of the New York Post. The Mets are seeking language protections to diminish their risk in case Correa suffers some sort of lower leg injury.

The report adds that the original terms of the deal, which are roughly $315 million over 12 years, may not change much. However, a portion of that money may become non-guaranteed.

This is essentially what one reporter predicted would happen. Correa has no incentive to go back to the open market, as he is unlikely to get a similar offer from elsewhere. His best shot of topping $300 million is with the Mets, and if he stays healthy, he will make all the money he originally agreed to.