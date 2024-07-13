Mets’ Carlos Mendoza ejected after arguing brutal strikeout call

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was ejected during his team’s Friday contest against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

The Mets led the Rockies 7-3 with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Mets infielder Jose Iglesias worked a full count against Rockies reliever Peter Lambert.

Lambert’s payoff pitch was an 81-mph sweeper that appeared to be high and away. Iglesias already started heading toward first base when home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak called him out on strikes. Iglesias gave Rehak an earful as he walked away.

Mendoza was also seen barking at Rehak from the dugout. It didn’t take long before Rehak threw out Mendoza, who immediately confronted the umpire after getting tossed.

Carlos Mendoza goes OFF and gets ejected after Jose Iglesias was called out on strikes pic.twitter.com/bieyiOJXdE — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 13, 2024

The Rockies scored three runs in the following half-inning to trim the lead to one. But the Mets were able to hold on without their manager for a 7-6 win.

Iglesias entered Friday’s contest with just one home run across 27 games played. He managed to triple his home run total against the Rockies, going 2-of-4 with two solo blasts to help power his team to victory.