Mets pull off epic 9th inning comeback against Phillies

This season seems to be a special one for the New York Mets, and what happened on Thursday seems to be proof of that.

The Mets trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 and came back to win 8-7, scoring 7 runs in the top of the 9th inning to win the game.

The Phillies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. They added two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back home runs by Bryce Harper and Nicholas Castellanos to take a 7-0 lead.

At that point, you might have figured the Mets would have been demoralized and packed it in. But Starling Marte homered in the 7th to make it 7-1. Then the Mets put it all together in the 9th.

They scored seven runs off the combination of James Norwood and Corey Knebel. Norwood allowed a 2-run home run to Francisco Lindor and exited with one out and the bases loaded. The Mets made it 7-4 on an infield single by Mark Canha. Then they got three two-out hits, including a pair of doubles, to take an 8-7 lead.

Marte bookended the comeback with his solo home run in the 7th and an RBI double in the ninth.

AMAZIN'! The @Mets score 7 runs in the 9th to take the lead in Philly! pic.twitter.com/pyuu8xfkdh — MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2022

Edwin Diaz shut things down in the bottom of the ninth to seal the 8-7 comeback win.

All in all, the Mets scored seven runs on eight hits in 29 pitches to come back for the win in the 9th inning.

This was a historic comeback for the Mets.