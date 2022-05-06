Mets pull off epic 9th inning comeback against Phillies
This season seems to be a special one for the New York Mets, and what happened on Thursday seems to be proof of that.
The Mets trailed the Philadelphia Phillies 7-0 and came back to win 8-7, scoring 7 runs in the top of the 9th inning to win the game.
The Phillies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. They added two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back home runs by Bryce Harper and Nicholas Castellanos to take a 7-0 lead.
At that point, you might have figured the Mets would have been demoralized and packed it in. But Starling Marte homered in the 7th to make it 7-1. Then the Mets put it all together in the 9th.
They scored seven runs off the combination of James Norwood and Corey Knebel. Norwood allowed a 2-run home run to Francisco Lindor and exited with one out and the bases loaded. The Mets made it 7-4 on an infield single by Mark Canha. Then they got three two-out hits, including a pair of doubles, to take an 8-7 lead.
Marte bookended the comeback with his solo home run in the 7th and an RBI double in the ninth.
AMAZIN'!
The @Mets score 7 runs in the 9th to take the lead in Philly! pic.twitter.com/pyuu8xfkdh
— MLB (@MLB) May 6, 2022
Edwin Diaz shut things down in the bottom of the ninth to seal the 8-7 comeback win.
All in all, the Mets scored seven runs on eight hits in 29 pitches to come back for the win in the 9th inning.
This was a historic comeback for the Mets.
The Mets score 7 runs in the top of the 9th to come back and beat the Phillies.
Prior to tonight, the Mets had lost their last 330 games over the last 25 seasons when trailing by 6 or more runs entering the final frame. pic.twitter.com/mwSImIrfjb
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 6, 2022