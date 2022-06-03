 Skip to main content
Mets star to miss game due to injury suffered at hotel

June 2, 2022
by Larry Brown
Francisco Lindor during spring training

Feb 25, 2021; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) walks from the batting cage during spring training workouts at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Lindor has been one of the hottest New York Mets players lately, but he was forced out of the lineup by an unusual injury.

Mets manager Buck Showalter said before Thursday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers that Lindor closed a door on a finger on his right hand at his hotel. The Mets were thinking about letting Lindor serve as the designated hitter, but Showalter decided to give him the night off.

The finger injury comes at a tough time for Lindor.

The 28-year-old shortstop is fresh off winning NL Player of the Week after driving in 14 runs over six games.

Lindor is in his second season with the Mets after they acquired him in a January 2021 trade with the Indians. He batted a disappointing career-low .230 last season. This year, Lindor is batting .261 with a .787 OPS and is much closer to his career averages of .277 and .819.

Lindor is on a 10-year, $341 million contract with the Mets. Now they just need him to focus on closing doors properly.

