Mets announcer Gary Cohen caught on hot mic during broadcast

April 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Mets and Giants playing

Gary Cohen is a bit of a homer.

Cohen has served as the New York Mets’ television play-by-play announcer for SNY since 2005. During Thursday’s Mets-Giants game, SNY went to cut away to Sal Licata in the studio, where some Yankees highlights were played.

But on MLB TV and the SNY app feed, they did not cut away to the studio. On those feeds, Cohen was heard asking, “why are we showing Yankees highlights?”

Mets fans appeared to enjoy the homerism from Cohen regarding their intra-city rival.

The Mets are having a heck of a season. They entered Friday 10-4 and have the second-best winning percentage behind the Dodgers. Who needs the Yankees when you’re a Mets fan?

