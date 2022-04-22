Mets announcer Gary Cohen caught on hot mic during broadcast

Gary Cohen is a bit of a homer.

Cohen has served as the New York Mets’ television play-by-play announcer for SNY since 2005. During Thursday’s Mets-Giants game, SNY went to cut away to Sal Licata in the studio, where some Yankees highlights were played.

But on MLB TV and the SNY app feed, they did not cut away to the studio. On those feeds, Cohen was heard asking, “why are we showing Yankees highlights?”

“Why are we showing Yankee highlights?” Mets broadcaster Gary Cohen didn’t realize he could still be heard by those watching on platforms not showing the highlights pic.twitter.com/sndnvg5ZeR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 21, 2022

Mets fans appeared to enjoy the homerism from Cohen regarding their intra-city rival.

Gary Cohen is absolutely outstanding at his job and that he asked why SNY is playing Yankee highlights into a hot mic is flat-out legendary. Every NYM fan loves this–and from this NYY fan…props. Priceless. — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) April 21, 2022

The Mets are having a heck of a season. They entered Friday 10-4 and have the second-best winning percentage behind the Dodgers. Who needs the Yankees when you’re a Mets fan?