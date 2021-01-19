Mets GM Jared Porter fired amid harassment scandal

The New York Mets have quickly moved on from general manager Jared Porter in the wake of the disturbing allegations that surfaced against him this week.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Mina Kimes published a story on that detailed how Porter allegedly harassed a foreign female reporter with several inappropriate text messages back in 2016. On Tuesday morning, Mets owner Steve Cohen announced that Porter has been fired.

“We have terminated Jared Porter this morning. In my initial press conference I spoke about the importance of integrity and I meant it,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. “There should be zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Porter was hired as GM of the Mets in December. The alleged harassment began when Porter had met a foreign woman who came to the U.S. to report about baseball in June, 2016. The two exchanged numbers in an elevator, and the woman said she believed they were exchanging information to keep in touch as a possible source for reporting. Porter began sending the woman inappropriate text messages that day. He allegedly included one photo of a naked penis, which he later said was a stock photo.

You can read more details from the story here.

Porter, 41, was working in the Cubs’ front office at the time of the lewd texting. He joined the Diamondbacks after the 2016 season, and he was hired by the Mets in December as their new general manager.