Friday, October 1, 2021

Do Mets have a shot at landing ‘Moneyball’ star?

October 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Billy Beane

The New York Mets are expected to aim high when trying to hire a new head of baseball operations, but they may have a real shot with just one big name.

Though the Mets have been linked to former Red Sox and Cubs GM Theo Epstein and Milwaukee Brewers president David Stearns, both are seen as unlikely to join the organization, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. That leaves Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane, who Heyman says is thought to be “intrigued” by the opportunity.

The Mets’ potential interest in Beane has been floating around for a couple weeks, but it hasn’t been clear if the interest is mutual. It sounds like an opportunity Beane would consider, but it’s definitely not a done deal.

Beane would be ideal for the Mets, who have had to deal with extensive front office turmoil all year. After a terrible end to the year, it would also be a big sign that the organization is moving in the right direction.

