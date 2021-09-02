Mets place acting GM Zack Scott on leave following DUI arrest

New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested for driving while under the influence this week, and he will now be away from the team for an indefinite amount of time.

The Mets announced on Thursday that Scott has been placed on administrative leave. Team president Sandy Alderson will be taking over Scott’s duties as GM for the time being.

Scott was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly found asleep in his car just after 4 a.m. in White Plains, New York. Scott refused to give blood or submit to a breathalyzer test. He underwent a field sobriety test instead, which he failed.

Scott had been at the Connecticut home of Mets owner Steve Cohen earlier in the night for a fundraiser event. He pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning.

The Mets front office has become a bit of a PR nightmare this year. Scott is serving as acting GM because Jared Porter was fired after only a month on the job over sexual harassment allegations. It’s unclear if Scott will be back with the team.