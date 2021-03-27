Report: Mets hopeful of re-signing Francisco Lindor before start of season

The New York Mets have a big piece of business they’re trying to get done before the start of the regular season, and it appears they have a chance of succeeding.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets have some hope of concluding a contract extension with Francisco Lindor before Opening Day. That extension would be worth over $300 million.

Mets talks: Total focus is on Lindor, and there’s hope there with 5 days to go for $300M-plus deal. Conforto was made offer but there’s no traction there. They checked in with Thor agents but tough to pinpoint price off TJ. Better news, he was throwing 97. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 27, 2021

The Mets have shown a willingness to spend since Steve Cohen took control of the team, and this would certainly continue that trend. While there are some differences in the negotiation, the $300 million asking price appears to be set in stone.

Lindor hit .258 in 2020’s shortened season, the worst mark of his career. The Mets appear to have no doubts about the 27-year-old’s long-term success level as they try to lock him up before he hits free agency at the end of the year.