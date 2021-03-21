Here is how much Francisco Lindor reportedly wants from Mets

The New York Mets would obviously prefer to sign Francisco Lindor to a long-term contract after they acquired him in a trade earlier this year, and we now have an idea of what the team will have to pay to get a deal done.

Lindor is seeking a deal worth more than $300 million, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports. The Mets are said to be willing to pay him $300 million, but it’s unclear how far above that number they are prepared to offer.

Fernando Tatis Jr. recently signed a 14-year, $340 million deal with the San Diego Padres. Mookie Betts got $365 million over 12 years from the Los Angeles Dodgers, so Lindor is undoubtedly eyeing those two contracts in negotiations with the Mets.

We know Mets owner Steve Cohen is willing to spend money, but everyone has a limit. Lindor does not want to negotiate a contract during the season, so he has set a deadline of Opening Day to get an extension done.

Lindor, 27, had a bit of a down season in 2020, though it was an unusual year with the coronavirus pandemic. He hit .258 with eight home runs and 27 RBI in 60 games. Lindor is a career .285 hitter who was named an All-Star every year from 2016-2019.