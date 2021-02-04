Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer

The New York Mets’ big offseason could get even bigger in the near future.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are engaged in talks with free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, and expect to receive a firm answer within the next 24 hours. The team is said to be seriously hopeful of landing the star pitcher.

Mets are engaged with Trevor Bauer. They expect to hear something — one way or another — in the next 24 hours or so. Situation is fluid but there’s hope. @ByRobertMurray tweeted that the sides are talking. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2021

The Mets promised to be big players in free agency under new owner Steve Cohen, and the organization has followed through on that. In an offseason where teams across the league have been reluctant to spend big, the Mets have spent significant money on James McCann and Trevor May and clearly aren’t done yet.

Word is that the Mets’ offer to Bauer is enormous. They’re clearly serious about contending as quickly as possible.