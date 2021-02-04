 Skip to main content
Report: Mets hopeful of signing Trevor Bauer

February 4, 2021
by Grey Papke

Trevor Bauer

The New York Mets’ big offseason could get even bigger in the near future.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets are engaged in talks with free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, and expect to receive a firm answer within the next 24 hours. The team is said to be seriously hopeful of landing the star pitcher.

The Mets promised to be big players in free agency under new owner Steve Cohen, and the organization has followed through on that. In an offseason where teams across the league have been reluctant to spend big, the Mets have spent significant money on James McCann and Trevor May and clearly aren’t done yet.

Word is that the Mets’ offer to Bauer is enormous. They’re clearly serious about contending as quickly as possible.

