Mets teammate drops promising hint about Jacob deGrom free agency

Jacob deGrom has made clear that he intends to opt out of his contract this winter, meaning the New York Mets will have to pay him significantly if they want him back in 2023. The good news for the Mets is, at least according to one player, the mutual interest is there.

In a question and answer session with Mike Puma of the New York Post, Mets infielder Mark Canha said he had spoken with deGrom and that the pitcher was eager to return to the team.

“Jake told me he wants to come back, too, and he really likes it here, too,” Canha said. “I think Jake and Max [Scherzer] and [Chris] Bassitt have a really good friendship they have developed over this year and good professional relationship, too.”

deGrom has spent his entire career with the Mets, and it would be something of a surprise if he was eager to move on. The 34-year-old likely just wants a raise from the $32.5 million he would have been slated to make, or at least a longer-term deal for added security.

The big issue for the Mets may be fitting all their talented players in the payroll. Though owner Steve Cohen has deep pockets, even he has suggested there might be a limit to how far he can go.